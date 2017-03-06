“Of the 715 million iPhones currently in use — the number of phones making up Apple’s ‘installed base’ — 31% will have gone ‘un-upgraded’ for more than two years by the time the new iPhone comes out in September, according to BMO Capital Markets,” Bary writes. “That’s up from 25% at the time of the iPhone 7 launch.”
Bary writes, “The number of second-hand iPhones might increase to 300 million in 2018 from 228 million at the end of 2016, BMO analyst Tim Long predicts, as people switch from ‘mass-market Android phones.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Second-hand iPhone sales mean more “Services” revenue for Apple. iPhone is a snowball that’s really just started rolling down a very, very big mountain!