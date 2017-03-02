“In previous years it was relatively easy to see where the spilt was. The MacBook was good enough, and the MacBook Pro had all the extra technology that would allow you to make best use of the computer for those in demanding roles,” Spence writes. “Then features started creeping downwards.”
“When Tim Cook stood up at the recent shareholders meeting to say ‘you will see us do more in the pro area’ I want to know what he thinks the Pro area actually is,” Spence writes. “I want Apple to genuinely answer the question of what a ‘pro’ machine stands for in 2017 and then deliver on that vision. I’m not satisfied with Cook’s Emperor’s New Clothes approach of stating that the area is important without actually saying what the area is.”
MacDailyNews Take: This type of doubt that all thinking Mac professionals currently have was avoidable by simply updating the Mac Pro annually and by having Jony Ive or his staff design a new Apple 5K Display, even it had to be sold at breakeven or even at a loss. Companies derive benefits beyond bottom line cash. Perception matters – especially when it come to customer retention.
