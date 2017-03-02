“Dozens of companies including Apple, Amazon, eBay, Intel, Microsoft, Twitter and Yahoo have signed on to an amicus brief in support of a Supreme Court case involving a transgender student’s fight over which bathroom to use at school,” Levi Sumagaysay reports for SiliconBeat.

“The case involves Gavin Grimm, a transgender student in Virginia who claims that the school board in his county violates his Title IX rights — rules that prohibit discrimination in education based on gender — by not letting him use the boys’ bathroom,” Sumagaysay reports. “‘Many amici employ and/or serve transgender people, and all amici are concerned about the stigmatizing and degrading effects of the policy adopted by the Gloucester County School Board, which restricts access to public school restrooms for transgender youth,’ the brief reads. Two big tech companies missing from the amici: Google and Facebook.”

“Some of the 53 companies that signed the brief, such as Apple, Salesforce, Twitter and Microsoft, also recently spoke out for transgender rights after Donald Trump’s administration’s move to roll back federal protections for transgender students,” Sumagaysay reports. “A federal appeals court last year ordered the school board to let Grimm use the boys’ restroom, but the Supreme Court put a hold on that decision. Oral arguments before the Supreme Court are scheduled to start March 28, and a ruling is expected in June. But there is talk about possibly putting the case on hold because of the Trump administration’s action.”

CNN Wire reports, “‘As President Trump has clearly stated, he believes policy regarding transgender bathrooms should be decided at the state level,’ the White House said in a statement. ‘The joint decision made… by the Department of Justice and the Department of Education… paves the way for an open and inclusive process to take place at the local level with input from parents, students, teachers and administrators.'”

