Apple CEO Tim “Cook’s period in charge has seen Apple’s size and value grow enormously,” Glyn Williams writes for Quora. “So by any conventional business metrics, this has to be judged as a huge success.”

“Cook is criticized because of a perception that world-changing innovation has declined since Jobs. This is probably unfair,” Williams writes. “Whoever is running the show would struggle to deliver meaningful new products on an annual basis.”

“But Cook is not perfect,” Williams writes. “Most worrying is a slow decline in the focus and zeal of the company. This is very hard to quantify, but there are a handful of signs that long-time Apple enthusiasts regard as troubling. Apple has relinquished the high end workstation market. There is no Mac with a world class GPU. The iPad is evolving sluggishly for something that should be the future of personal computing. Siri had a giantic head-start which seems to have been lost.”

