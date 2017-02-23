“Apple’s next flagship iPhone will have a bigger display-to-body ratio than any other iPhone before it, rumors indicate, as Apple is preparing for a radical design change,” Chris Smith reports for BGR. “The iconic home button of the iPhone is going away. Or better said, the physical button is going away, but the button’s features will remain. By eliminating the home button, Apple can extend the display without increasing the size of the iPhone.”

“A new patent application titled Acoustic Imaging System Architecture found by AppleInsider reveals that Apple is contemplating using acoustics to replace two distinct sensors that prevent it from offering an all-screen iPhone right now, with special emphasis on the fingerprint sensor,” Smith reports. “The patent application indicates that Apple might ditch Touch ID as we know it, but it’ll do so without sacrificing the fingerprint-reading capability of the iPhone.”

“Instead, Apple might use an array of transducers placed around the display that can generate acoustic waves and monitor the way users interact with the screen. The sensors would not hinder the interaction with the screen, as they can be placed in areas that you wouldn’t normally touch,” Smith reports. “The system would be able to detect a foreign object, like a finger, and create a unique signature for the wave reflections caused by the ridges on a finger pad that make up the fingerprint.”

Much more, including Apple;s patent application illustrations, in the full article here.