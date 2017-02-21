“Apple’s next big reveal is expected this spring, around March when it is expected to introduce new iPad Pros, a red iPhone 7 and a higher-capacity iPhone SE,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld.

“‘We’ve got some exciting things coming on iPad and I’m optimistic about where things are headed,’ Cook said this month,” Evans writes. “How soon will we see them? Macotakara believes Apple will hold an event in March to introduce new iPad Pro models in 7.9-inch, 9.7-inch, 10.5-inch, and 12.9-inch sizes.”

“Both the 9.7-inch and 10.5-inch models are expected to host edge-to-edge displays and to omit the Home button. They will maintain a small top bezel to provide a place for the iSight camera,” Evans writes. “A Bloomberg report claimed Apple will also introduce new software features designed to make the iPad experience even more impressive. Things like a faster and more responsive touch surface, smooth on-screen zooming, panning and scrolling.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: With easier compares and compelling new hardware and software, iPad will soon, finally, be set to return to growth! SEE ALSO:

Apple to unveil new iPad Pro lineup, 128GB iPhone SE, and Red iPhone 7/Plus next month – February 20, 2017

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]