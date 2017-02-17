“Since until now there were no shipping HomeKit enabled security cameras, it really didn’t matter which platform you went with,” Terry White writes for Terry White’s Tech Blog. “However, that has just changed now that D-Link has shipped the Omna 180 Cam [US$199.99].”

“Now that we have a HomeKit enabled security cam there’s a choice that will integrate nicely with your other smart home HomeKit enabled gear,” White writes. “For example, I can now see my new security cam not only in the Home app on my iPhone and iPad, but I can even see the live feed in the Home app on my Apple Watch. Cool!”

“The image quality is GREAT!” White writes. “The Omna 180 Cam has both a microphone and speaker. This means that you can not only see what’s going on in the room, but you can also talk to anyone in the room as your voice will play through the built-in speaker… Probably most shocking missing feature is that there is no way to pinch and zoom into the image. I was simply stunned that I can’t zoom into the live feed. It’s not possible to zoom in via the Home App or the Omna app. WTH.”

“One last thing to note is that if you want to access your HomeKit enabled devices from outside your home WiFi network, you will need an Apple TV,” White writes. “Apple uses the Apple TV as a hub for HomeKit devices to be accessed outside the home.”

Much more, including screenshots, in the full article here.