Lovejoy writes, “Technically, Touch ID refers to the capacitive touch sensor Apple uses for fingerprint-recognition in its current devices, so a different type of fingerprint sensor embedded into the screen could easily count as ‘new biometric technologies.’”
“There have also been multiple rumors of some kind of facial recognition system. Some of these reports suggest that we might see it used alongside fingerprint recognition as an alternative, which would be absolutely fine,” Lovejoy writes. “If the phone recognizes our face, it unlocks immediately, if it doesn’t it asks for a fingerprint or passcode. Others are suggesting Apple will drop fingerprint recognition altogether, and it’s this I consider highly unlikely.”
MacDailyNews Take: We concur. We doubt Apple would drop Touch ID (fingerprint recognition) if they introduce the ability to recognize faces. The two types of biometric security would live side-by-side.