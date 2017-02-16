Both ads, “Profile Picture” and “Boyfriend,” focus on Portrait Mode within the iPhone’s camera app.
When you shoot in Portrait mode on iPhone 7 Plus, it softens the background. That’s the difference between a good picture and your profile picture. – Apple
When you shoot in Portrait mode on iPhone 7 Plus, your subject stands out from the background. And just like that, your boyfriend becomes your boyfriend. – Apple
Profile Picture:
Boyfriend:
MacDailyNews Take: We’ve actually sold people on getting iPhone 7 Plus over other iPhones (and iPhone knockoffs) simply by demoing Portrait Mode. It’s smart of Apple to continue to highlight this feature in TV spots.
