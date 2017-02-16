Apple has debuted two new TV commercials for iPhone 7 Plus on U.S. broadcast and cable networks.

Both ads, “Profile Picture” and “Boyfriend,” focus on Portrait Mode within the iPhone’s camera app.

When you shoot in Portrait mode on iPhone 7 Plus, it softens the background. That’s the difference between a good picture and your profile picture. – Apple

When you shoot in Portrait mode on iPhone 7 Plus, your subject stands out from the background. And just like that, your boyfriend becomes your boyfriend. – Apple

Profile Picture:



Boyfriend:

