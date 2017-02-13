Both ads, “Soul Mate” and “Creek,” focus on Portrait Mode within the iPhone’s camera app.
When you shoot in Portrait mode on iPhone 7 Plus, your subject stands out from the background. That’s the difference between your housemate and your soul mate. – Apple
When you shoot in Portrait mode on iPhone 7 Plus, your subject stands out from the background. And just like that, your photo goes from fine to fine art. – Apple
Soul Mate:
Creek:
MacDailyNews Take: We’ve actually sold people on getting iPhone 7 Plus over other iPhones (and iPhone knockoffs) simply by showing them Portrait Mode. Smart move to highlight this feature in TV spots, Apple!