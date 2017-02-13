Apple has debuted two new TV commercials for iPhone 7 Plus on U.S. broadcast and cable networks.

Both ads, “Soul Mate” and “Creek,” focus on Portrait Mode within the iPhone’s camera app.

When you shoot in Portrait mode on iPhone 7 Plus, your subject stands out from the background. That’s the difference between your housemate and your soul mate. – Apple

Soul Mate:



Creek:

