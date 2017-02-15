“Fast-forward to recent years, and consumers now have more options than ever when it comes to home Wi-Fi networks. What’s more, technological advancements and increased competition have resulted in massive quality improvements, much better reliability and faster data speeds,” Epstein writes. “The biggest strides that have been made recently have come courtesy of a new wave of mesh networking solutions that claim to improve on every aspect of the home Wi-Fi experience.”
Epstein writes, “We tested all of the top mesh Wi-Fi systems on the market right now…”
• Best overall: AmpliFi HD (consistently faster than any other system we tested)
• Best system for average users: Plume (something that works and that’s simple)
• Honorable mention: Netgear Orbi (remarkably simple to set up… [but] more expensive)
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: While the AmpliFi HD is a strong choice, we picked the eero WiFi System instead because it’s so Apple-esque (fast Wi-Fi, with a quality iOS app, and it just works).
