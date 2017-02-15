“The market for consumer grade Wi-Fi routers had been stagnant for more than a decade until a new trend recently swept the industry,” Zach Epstein writes for BGR. “Setting up a wireless network in one’s home used to mean heading out to a local electronics store, buying the cheapest blue Linksys box in the store, and living with spotty coverage. On top of that, those old Wi-Fi routers had all sorts of issues and typically had to be restarted at least once a week — sometimes once a day — because they would slow down to a snail’s pace or stop working completely. It was a nightmare.”

“Fast-forward to recent years, and consumers now have more options than ever when it comes to home Wi-Fi networks. What’s more, technological advancements and increased competition have resulted in massive quality improvements, much better reliability and faster data speeds,” Epstein writes. “The biggest strides that have been made recently have come courtesy of a new wave of mesh networking solutions that claim to improve on every aspect of the home Wi-Fi experience.”

Epstein writes, “We tested all of the top mesh Wi-Fi systems on the market right now…”

• Best overall: AmpliFi HD (consistently faster than any other system we tested)

• Best system for average users: Plume (something that works and that’s simple)

• Honorable mention: Netgear Orbi (remarkably simple to set up… [but] more expensive)

