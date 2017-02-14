“It’s possible a macOS malware downloader dubbed Komplex, found in September, might be involved,” Constantin reports. “Komplex infected Macs by exploiting a known vulnerability in the MacKeeper antivirus software, according to researchers from Palo Alto Networks who investigated the malware at the time.”
“APT28 is considered to be one of the most sophisticated and successful cyberespionage groups in the world and it frequently uses zero-day exploits,” Constantin reports. “The group has been blamed for many hacking operations around the world over the years, and its selection of targets has frequently reflected Russia’s geopolitical interests.”
MacDailyNews Note: Do not install MacKeeper. Certainly do not buy MacKeeper. If you have MacKeeper, uninstall it now.
