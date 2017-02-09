“President Trump to his conservative critics: I read you loud and clear!” Grabien News reports. “After coming under criticism from many on the right — most prominently, the Drudge Report — for seeming to move popular campaign promises like repealing ObamaCare and reining in the tax code to the back burner, this morning Trump promised a ‘phenomenal’ tax reform package will be presented in the next two to three weeks.”

Grabien News reports, “Speaking to airline executives at the White House, Trump empathized with the burdensome regulatory climate the industry is operating under, and promised to begin making reforms.”

We want to help you realize these goals by rolling back burdensome regulations, and you people are regulated probably as much as almost anybody. We have a regulatory morass that’s a disaster… Lowering the overall tax burden on American business is big league, that’s coming along very well. We’re way ahead of schedule, I believe. And we’re going to be announcing something — I would say over the next two or three weeks — that will be phenomenal. — President Trump

