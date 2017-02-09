“As noted by German tech site Flo’s Weblog, multiple front-of-store job listings recently appeared on Apple’s site, suggesting that the company’s presence in the upmarket shopping street of Kärntner Straße isn’t too far away,” Hardwick reports.
“Construction at the three-floor premises began in November, according to reports,” Hardwick reports. “The distinctive corner location makes the property an unmistakeable feature of the old town, and a typical premier site for a brand like Apple.”
MacDailyNews Take: Austria is a beautiful country that deserves a beautiful Apple Store and now, soon, will finally get one! Salzburg next, please, Apple: Getreidegasse would be perfect!
