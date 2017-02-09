“Apple has begun advertising for staff positions at a planned retail store in the Austrian capital of Vienna,” Tim Hardwick reports for MacRumors.

“As noted by German tech site Flo’s Weblog, multiple front-of-store job listings recently appeared on Apple’s site, suggesting that the company’s presence in the upmarket shopping street of Kärntner Straße isn’t too far away,” Hardwick reports.

“Construction at the three-floor premises began in November, according to reports,” Hardwick reports. “The distinctive corner location makes the property an unmistakeable feature of the old town, and a typical premier site for a brand like Apple.”

Excited to soon open an Apple Store in Austria! Now building the team in Vienna, a city rich in history and culture. https://t.co/rPf8piZIkE pic.twitter.com/9GNEHuEexZ — Angela Ahrendts (@AngelaAhrendts) February 9, 2017

Read more in the full article here.