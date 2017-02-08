“According to a Bloomberg report, Apple poached the former head of Amazon’s Fire TV division, Timothy D. Twerdahl,” Casey writes. “Twerdahl’s a streaming veteran, with prior experience as an executive at Netflix and as vice president of consumer devices at Roku.”
“Just as important, though, is that Pete Distad, the Apple exec who formerly held that position, is reportedly moving to a role where he will be ‘negotiating media content deals,'” Casey writes. “We’d love it if Twerdahl’s influence could bring 4K video to the Apple TV, as it’s one of the box’s biggest flaws and a major reason to choose an Amazon or Roku box. ”
MacDailyNews Take: May Distad have much better success at negotiating media content deals for Apple TV than previous efforts.
