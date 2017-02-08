“While we praised the latest Apple TV for its plethora of apps, we were disappointed by its lack of 4K support and exclusive content,” Henry T. Casey writes for Tom’s Guide. “Apple appears to be aware of this deficit, and is reportedly working to prioritize new content and features to bring the Apple TV closer to parity with Amazon Fire devices.”

“According to a Bloomberg report, Apple poached the former head of Amazon’s Fire TV division, Timothy D. Twerdahl,” Casey writes. “Twerdahl’s a streaming veteran, with prior experience as an executive at Netflix and as vice president of consumer devices at Roku.”

“Just as important, though, is that Pete Distad, the Apple exec who formerly held that position, is reportedly moving to a role where he will be ‘negotiating media content deals,'” Casey writes. “We’d love it if Twerdahl’s influence could bring 4K video to the Apple TV, as it’s one of the box’s biggest flaws and a major reason to choose an Amazon or Roku box. ”

