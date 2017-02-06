“9to5Mac today reported, and The Verge has independently verified, that Apple is planning to adopt a new Ultra Accessory Connector (UAC) for its Made for iPhone accessories program — though it’s actually just a new application for an old plug, and its goal isn’t to compete with Lightning or USB-C, but to make them work better together,” Vlad Savov writes for The Verge.

“The new-old connector is the same 8-pin plug you might have seen (and probably ignored) with your Nikon camera,” Savov writes. “People familiar with Apple’s plans tell us that the company has no intention to replace Lightning or install this as a new jack on iPhones or iPads. Instead, UAC will be used as an intermediary in headphone cables.”

Savov writes, “Given the fragmented, dongle-rich situation we now find ourselves in (more and more Android flagship phones are expected to start shipping without a 3.5mm jack), it’s a solution to a real problem.”

