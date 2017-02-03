“Apple is clearly a high-quality business when considering aspects such as competitive advantage and financial strength,” Andres Cardenal writes for Seeking Alpha. “However, even after rising almost 40% in the last year, the stock is still trading at a fairly attractive valuation level considering such quality.”

“The main factor behind this relatively low valuation for Apple stock is that the company has struggled with declining revenue in the past several quarters,” Cardenal writes. “The consumer electronics industry is always changing, and the winner of today can easily turn out to be the loser of tomorrow. This is clearly an important risk factor for investors in the company.”

“On the other hand, the most recent earnings report from Apple puts the company back in growth territory, and there are reasons to believe that future growth rates should be more stable and easier to predict,” Cardenal writes. “In such scenario, Apple stock could offer substantial upside potential.”

