“The main factor behind this relatively low valuation for Apple stock is that the company has struggled with declining revenue in the past several quarters,” Cardenal writes. “The consumer electronics industry is always changing, and the winner of today can easily turn out to be the loser of tomorrow. This is clearly an important risk factor for investors in the company.”
“On the other hand, the most recent earnings report from Apple puts the company back in growth territory, and there are reasons to believe that future growth rates should be more stable and easier to predict,” Cardenal writes. “In such scenario, Apple stock could offer substantial upside potential.”
MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s all-time high (intraday) was set on February 24, 2015 at $133.60 per share. Apple’s all-time closing high was set the day before on on February 24, 2015 at $133.00.
