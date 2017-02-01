“Google enters 2017 as the world’s most valuable brand, knocking Apple off its perch for the first time in five years, according to this year’s Global 500 report from leading valuation consultancy Brand Finance,” Luke Stangel reports for Silicon Valley Business Journal.

“Google’s brand is now worth an estimated $109.4 billion, an improvement of 24 percent over its value last year,” Stangel reports. “Apple brand value dropped 27 percent — the single largest drop of any company last year — to $107.1 billion, Brand Finance estimates. The consultancy generally defines ‘brand value’ as the amount of money it would take to hypothetically license a brand name.”

“‘Apple has over-exploited the goodwill of its customers, it has failed to generate significant revenues from newer products such as the Apple Watch and cannot demonstrate that genuinely innovative technologies desired by consumers are in the pipeline,’ Brand Finance wrote. ‘Its brand has lost its luster and must now compete on an increasingly level playing field not just with traditional rival Samsung, but a slew of Chinese brands such as Huawei and OnePlus in the smartphone market, Apple’s key source of profitability,'” Stangel reports.

Read more in the full article here.