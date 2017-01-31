“Dutch security researcher Sijmen Ruwhof has examined the software used at Dutch polling stations to send election results, and now claims ‘the average iPad is more secure than the Dutch voting system,'” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “You can take a look at the accumulation of security weaknesses identified by the researcher here .”

“Just last week Dutch Home Affairs Minister, Ronald Plasterk, ordered an investigation to explore the possibility of its forthcoming March elections being vulnerable to interference,” Evans reports. “News that the Dutch system is less secure than an iPad will likely fill no one with too much joy.”

“Every connecting computing device you use – from your mouse to your PC – should be at least as secure as an iPad,” Evans writes. “In my opinion it is shameful that any device or system you use is any less secure than that.”

