“MacPaw wants to make subscription-based Mac software popular by offering a bundled suite of apps for $9.99 per month,” Susie Ochs reports for Macworld. “Setapp, its new subscription service, launches Wednesday.”

“For a flat monthly fee, subscribers will get access to 61 apps at launch, including Cloud Outliner, Focused, Blogo, Pagico, RapidWeaver, Ulysses, Screens, CleanMyMac, and more,” Ochs reports. “MacPaw will add more apps to the service over time, and they’ll all be available ad-free with no in-app purchases or upgrade fees.”

Ochs reports, “MacPaw hopes Setapp will be an alternative to the Mac App Store that improves upon that experience for both developers and consumers alike.”

Full article, with a list of 61 apps included at launch, here.