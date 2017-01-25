“For a flat monthly fee, subscribers will get access to 61 apps at launch, including Cloud Outliner, Focused, Blogo, Pagico, RapidWeaver, Ulysses, Screens, CleanMyMac, and more,” Ochs reports. “MacPaw will add more apps to the service over time, and they’ll all be available ad-free with no in-app purchases or upgrade fees.”
Ochs reports, “MacPaw hopes Setapp will be an alternative to the Mac App Store that improves upon that experience for both developers and consumers alike.”
Full article, with a list of 61 apps included at launch, here.
MacDailyNews Take: By allowing developers to focus on development, rather than marketing their apps, this sort of thing could lead to better software. The viability of this offering, of course, depends on the software included, whether it meets users’ needs, quality levels, etc.
Anyway, it’s always good to see experimentation in app delivery and sales/rentals and expanding options for Mac users!