“Apple has announced that it will soon let developers reply to reviews on the iPhone, iPad and Mac App Stores,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “As part of the iOS 10.3 release notes, the company says that by the time iOS 10.3 is available to customers, developers will be able to respond to customer reviews on the App Store.”

“This is a major breakthrough enhancement as developers have been asking Apple for better ways to interact with customers for a long time,” Mayo reports. “Developer feedback will be displayed publicly on the App Store reviews page for all customers to see.”

May reports, “This means an unfair review can now be countered by an official explanation from the makers of the applications.”

