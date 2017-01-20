Rossignol reports, “Cook retains 1,009,809 company shares worth over $121 million based on Apple’s current stock price following the sale.”
“Upon reaching his fifth anniversary as Apple CEO last year, Cook cashed in nearly $137 million in previously-awarded stock bonuses tied to both his tenure and Apple’s performance under his leadership,” Rossignol reports. “Accordingly, after bonuses, Cook actually earned roughly $145 million last year, his biggest payout yet.”
MacDailyNews Take: Cook’s was a typical scheduled sale, presumably for tax purposes; or maybe he’s buying himself a Bugatti.