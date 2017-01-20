“Apple CEO Tim Cook sold 30,000 shares of Apple stock this week, valued at $3.6 million based on the company’s stock price of $120 at the time of the transactions, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission disclosure,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors. “The shares were sold as scheduled pursuant to Cook’s predetermined trading plan.”

Rossignol reports, “Cook retains 1,009,809 company shares worth over $121 million based on Apple’s current stock price following the sale.”

“Upon reaching his fifth anniversary as Apple CEO last year, Cook cashed in nearly $137 million in previously-awarded stock bonuses tied to both his tenure and Apple’s performance under his leadership,” Rossignol reports. “Accordingly, after bonuses, Cook actually earned roughly $145 million last year, his biggest payout yet.”

