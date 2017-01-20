“‘Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength,’ the newly installed President Trump said. He also remarked: ‘We will follow two simple rules: Buy American and hire American,'” Arora reports. “As Trump implements his America-first policy, there could be repercussions for U.S.-based companies that do business overseas. A trade war could lead to higher taxes and tariffs for American companies if other countries retaliate.”
“Nvidia’s stock, which surged 225% last year, is potentially imperiled as the chipmaker is heavily dependent on international revenue,” Arora reports. “Besides Nvidia, the following nine popular stocks are most at risk from Trump’s protectionism: Apple, Broadcom, International Business Machines, 3M, Nike, Skyworks Solutions, Wynn Resorts, United Technologies, and Yum China Holdings.”
More info and links in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Various other ideas (lower corporate taxes, tax repatriation reform/holiday) could benefit Apple. It’s too early to know how Apple will in total be affected by the Trump administration.
