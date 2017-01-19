“Back in October during Apple’s MacBook Pro unveiling, the company took some time away from its Mac lineup to unveil a new app called ‘TV,'” Zach Epstein reports for BGR. “Netflix had no interest in being involved with Apple’s new TV app at launch, and at the time it seemed unlikely that the company would ever be onboard with the TV app.”

“The good news for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV users is that Netflix has had a change of heart and has made its content accessible in the TV app,” Epstein reports. “The bad news is that the company hasn’t gone all-in with the TV app, and there are some huge limitations that fans won’t be happy with at all.”

“Beginning this week, a large portion of Netflix’s catalog has been made accessible in the TV app. Users can search for content and streaming it right from inside the app, just like they can with other popular services like HBO Go,” Epstein reports. “The caveat — and it’s a huge caveat — is that Netflix’s most desirable content cannot be found through Apple’s TV app: No original Netflix shows or movies are accessible in the TV app for the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.”

