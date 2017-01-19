“The good news for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV users is that Netflix has had a change of heart and has made its content accessible in the TV app,” Epstein reports. “The bad news is that the company hasn’t gone all-in with the TV app, and there are some huge limitations that fans won’t be happy with at all.”
“Beginning this week, a large portion of Netflix’s catalog has been made accessible in the TV app. Users can search for content and streaming it right from inside the app, just like they can with other popular services like HBO Go,” Epstein reports. “The caveat — and it’s a huge caveat — is that Netflix’s most desirable content cannot be found through Apple’s TV app: No original Netflix shows or movies are accessible in the TV app for the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s all about the bass… Oh, wait, that’s Beats. It’s all about the data, the data, the data…
Tim Cook’s utterly tone-deaf and hubristic statement when unveiling the TV app this fall — “And now, with the TV app, there’s really no reason to watch TV anywhere else” — remains as laughable as ever.
