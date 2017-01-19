“There’s a feature on iPhones called Wi-Fi Assist that is a common source of confusion for a lot of users,” Zac Hall writes for 9to5Mac. “Wi-Fi Assist helps your iPhone switch to cellular data with your carrier when your local Wi-Fi is too weak to offer fast enough loading speeds.”

“That sounds risky especially if you have a limited monthly data cap, but most people shouldn’t have to worry about turning Wi-Fi Assist off,” Hall writes. “Here’s how to check and understand how much data Wi-Fi Assist is actually using.”

“There are plenty of stories on the Internet about how Wi-Fi Assist could cause your phone bill to rack up overage charges including local media reports and a viral LinkedIn article that a family member recently sent me,” Hall writes. “These stories typically make Wi-Fi Assist sound scary and encourage you to disable the feature. In most cases, however, you can leave Wi-Fi Assist on and benefit from it when needed.”

