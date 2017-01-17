“The two companies will unveil these smartwatches on February 9 — at an event for the platform’s official launch — and begin selling them in the U.S. the next day, according to marketing material shared with VentureBeat,” Blass reports. “The rollout will continue to other regions through February and March, with the watches given prominent placement at LG’s booth at Mobile World Congress, which starts on February 27 in Barcelona.”
“Along with iOS compatibility, the two watches also share another commonality with the Apple Watch: a digital crown button that serves to facilitate navigation,” Blass reports. “The displays are touch sensitive as well, and boast handwriting recognition.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: But, Apple’s already patented Apple Watch’s Digital Crown… Oh, wait, silly us, as if that matters a whit.
