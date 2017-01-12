A few Apple- and tech-related tidbits from Maureen Dowd’s “Confirm or Deny” with Peter Thiel for The New York Times:

Maureen Dowd: You did the seating chart at the Trump tech meeting.

Peter Thiel: Deny.

Dowd: You like “Star Trek” more than “Star Wars.”

Thiel: Deny. I like “Star Wars” way better. I’m a capitalist. “Star Wars” is the capitalist show. “Star Trek” is the communist one. There is no money in “Star Trek” because you just have the transporter machine that can make anything you need. The whole plot of “Star Wars” starts with Han Solo having this debt that he owes and so the plot in “Star Wars” is driven by money.

Dowd: Google had too much power in the Obama administration.

Thiel: Confirm. Google had more power under Obama than Exxon had under Bush 43.

Dowd: California should secede.

Thiel: Confirm. I’d be fine with that. I think it would be good for California, good for the rest of the country. It would help Mr. Trump’s re-election campaign.

Dowd: The age of Apple is over.

Thiel: Confirm. We know what a smartphone looks like and does. It’s not the fault of Tim Cook, but it’s not an area where there will be any more innovation.

