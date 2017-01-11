BitTorrent “was founded in 2004 by Bram Cohen, inventor of the open-source protocol that lent the startup its name, and Ashwin Navin. BitTorrent — the protocol — was a genius way to transmit large amounts of information over the net by breaking it into small chunks, sending it through a peer-to-peer network, and reassembling it,” Jessi Hempel writes for Backchannel. “BitTorrent — the company — got started on the assumption that Cohen was brilliant. He’d invented one of the web’s most fundamental tools, and surely there was a business to be made from it.”

“But from the start, BitTorrent had a branding problem — pirates used it to share movies illegally, making it the Napster of entertainment. Because the protocol was open-source, BitTorrent (the company) couldn’t stop the pirates,” Hempel writes. “For 12 years, BitTorrent’s investors, executives and founders attempted to figure out many money-making strategies, including both enterprise software and entertainment businesses… But transforming this technology into any kind of business has proved elusive.”

“It has remained a technology in search of a business for a dozen years,” Hempel writes. “Then last year, [a pair of cousins named Bob Delamar and Jeremy Johnson] arrived with plans to save it once and for all. Instead, they squandered millions on failed schemes, putting the company on course for collapse.”

