“Employees were recently advised of the policy change, which targets customers managing to average more than 200 gigabytes of usage on a single line ‘over several months,'” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider. “Affected customers are being sent notices of their excessive usage, with a deadline of Feb. 16 to change their plan.”

“If a line is disconnected under the new policy, customers will have a 50-day window to resubscribe, though only to plans without unlimited data,” Owen reports. “The highest-capacity plan Verizon lists on its website offers $100 gigabytes of data per month for $450, with line access fees of between $5 and $20 per connected device.”

Owen reports, “Users with grandfathered unlimited data plans sometimes abuse the service by using it as their sole Internet connection, tethering computers and streaming set-top boxes in their home instead of using broadband.”

