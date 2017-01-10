“Foxconn, Apple’s main assembly partner, on Tuesday declared its first-ever annual sales decline since going public in 1991, something reportedly linked to weak demand from Apple prior to the arrival of the iPhone 7,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“Foxconn’s 2016 revenues were $136.38 billion, 2.81 percent lower than in 2015, according to Nikkei,” Fingas reports. “Apple accounts for over 50 percent of Foxconn’s revenue, closely linking the two companies.”

“Last year [Apple] posted its first annual sales decline since 2001, something directly related to lower iPhone sales. The latter problem was regularly blamed on lukewarm demand for the iPhone 6s,” Fingas reports. “Slowing sales even led Apple to issue a pay cut for its executive team, including CEO Tim Cook, whose compensation was docked by $1.5 million for failure to meet the company’s internal goals.”

