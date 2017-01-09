“I’d first recommend reviewing my two columns about deleting media from iOS and macOS with iCloud Photo Library enabled: ‘Don’t delete your photos after turning on iCloud Photo Library‘ and ‘Yes, if you delete your photos from iCloud Photo Library, they’re deleted everywhere,'” Fleishman writes. “And I recognize that there’s a problem with Apple’s ease of use if I have to write two columns about this issue and people continue to send in questions when they can’t predict the outcome.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple, does managing photos really have to be so convoluted and confusing?
SEE ALSO:
How to use iCloud Photo Library selectively: Keep a photo locally and not in iCloud – July 15, 2016