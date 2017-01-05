“In a letter to the committee made public on Thursday, Claire Thwaites, a senior director for government affairs at Apple, said the affair was ‘a complex and challenging issue’ on which it was engaging with the Irish finance ministry and tax authorities as well as the commission. ‘Given the sensitive nature of the investigation and the timing, we have been advised not to undertake any other direct activities, which could potentially prejudice future outcomes. It is on this basis that we are unable to appear before the committee on this occasion,’ Ms Thwaites wrote in the letter, which was dated December 20,” Boland reports. “The letter sparked criticism from Irish politicians. Pearse Doherty, a member of the finance committee, said he was ‘angry and disappointed’ at Apple’s refusal to meet the MPs and contrasted it with Mr Cook’s willingness to appear before the US Senate. ‘For him to refuse to attend the committee now is disrespectful to the Irish people,’ said Mr Doherty, a Sinn Féin MP.”
“However, Mr Cook’s stance could signal Apple wants to distance itself from the furore over the commission ruling, which came as a shock to the Irish government and led to a furious dispute between Dublin and Brussels,” Boland reports. “Apple and the Irish government have lodged separate appeals against the ruling and Mr Cook has defended his company’s tax arrangements in Ireland, where it employs 6,000 people in the southern city of Cork.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Some Irish politicians are playing politics. Shocker.
They don’t need Apple’s CEO for anything of substance. They just want to put on a dog and pony show.
