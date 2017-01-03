Jan 03, 2017 - 10:32 AM UTC — AAPL: 115.5865 (-0.2335, -0.2%) | NASDAQ: 5443.81 (+60.69, +1.13%)
“Apple is expected to unveil its next-generation Apple Watch in the third quarter and the wearable device will be manufactured by Quanta Computer and features better performance and longer battery life, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News
report citing market watchers,” Joseph Tsai reports for DigiTimes.
“Currently,” Tsai reports, “improving battery efficiency is Quanta’s main task for the new Apple Watch and its other hardware will not see much change, the paper added.”
MacDailyNews Take: The design is already iconic. More battery life and an even faster processors than Apple Watch Series 2 would certainly be welcome, but not as much as an on-board cellular radio.
At this early date, take rumors like this with many grains of salt.