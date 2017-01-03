“Apple is expected to unveil its next-generation Apple Watch in the third quarter and the wearable device will be manufactured by Quanta Computer and features better performance and longer battery life, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News report citing market watchers,” Joseph Tsai reports for DigiTimes.

“Currently,” Tsai reports, “improving battery efficiency is Quanta’s main task for the new Apple Watch and its other hardware will not see much change, the paper added.”

