With the first preorders now arriving in the hands of customers, AppleInsider offers a closer look at LG’s gorgeous 27-inch UltraFine 5K Display, featuring Thunderbolt 3 connectivity to take advantage of Apple’s latest MacBook Pro models.

That 27-inch IPS LG UltraFine 5K Display with 5120-by-2880 resolution, P3 wide color gamut, three downstream USB-C ports, and over 14.7 million pixels was rather tempting at it’s original price of $1,299.95.

Now, at just $974, it’s pretty much irresistible!

Direct link to video here.