“I’ve stared into my crystal ball and this is what I see happening in regards to Apple in 2017,” Dennis Sellers writes for Apple World Today. “First, let’s look at the Mac line-up, which was sorely neglected this year.”

“The iMac will be revved with faster Kaby processors and get updated graphics,” Sellers writes. “For the latter, I expect the AMD’s Zen processor in most models, and and AMD Polaris Graphics set in a high-end model. The new iMacs will also implement a True Tone display.”

“What of the Mac Pro and Mac mini? I wouldn’t be at all surprised if Apple abandoned both products and promoted an “iMac Pro” as the desktop for creative professionals and a low-end iMac ($999 or less) as its entry-level desktop,” Sellers writes. “However, I’m going to be optimistic and predict that both models will be upgraded with new specs, but in the same design.”

