P.E.D. writes, “Reader Robert Paul Leitao of the Braeburn Group explains: ‘Ordinarily Apple’s fiscal quarters are exactly 13 weeks in length and always end on a Saturday. Because 365 days are not wholly divisible by 7, there’s a reminder day each year (2 days in a leap year). To realign the company’s fiscal quarters with calendar quarters, every 5 or 6 years (depending on the number of leap days in the multi-year period) Apple adds a 14th week to its first fiscal quarter. The last time this occurred was FQ1 2012 (the December-ending calendar quarter of 2011).'”
“Wells Fargo analyst Maynard Um estimates that Apple could sell an extra 3 million iPhones in this, the 14th week of fiscal Q1 sales. RBC’s Amit Daryanani puts the number at 5 to 6 million,” P.E.D. writes. “Neither analyst factored in the untold numbers of AirPod sales that will flow to Apple’s books this quarter.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: All-time record quarter looms large.
On October 25th, Apple provided the following guidance for its fiscal 2017 first quarter:
• revenue between $76 billion and $78 billion
• gross margin between 38 percent and 38.5 percent
• operating expenses between $6.9 billion and $7 billion
• other income/(expense) of $400 million
• tax rate of 26 percent
SEE ALSO:
Apple predicted to post all-time holiday quarter revenue record on strong iPhone 7/Plus sales – December 22, 2016