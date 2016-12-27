“Last year at this time, Apple had already closed the books on its all-important Christmas quarter. This year the company gets to add an extra seven days of sales” Phillip Elmer-Dewitt writes for Apple 3.0.

P.E.D. writes, “Reader Robert Paul Leitao of the Braeburn Group explains: ‘Ordinarily Apple’s fiscal quarters are exactly 13 weeks in length and always end on a Saturday. Because 365 days are not wholly divisible by 7, there’s a reminder day each year (2 days in a leap year). To realign the company’s fiscal quarters with calendar quarters, every 5 or 6 years (depending on the number of leap days in the multi-year period) Apple adds a 14th week to its first fiscal quarter. The last time this occurred was FQ1 2012 (the December-ending calendar quarter of 2011).'”

“Wells Fargo analyst Maynard Um estimates that Apple could sell an extra 3 million iPhones in this, the 14th week of fiscal Q1 sales. RBC’s Amit Daryanani puts the number at 5 to 6 million,” P.E.D. writes. “Neither analyst factored in the untold numbers of AirPod sales that will flow to Apple’s books this quarter.”

