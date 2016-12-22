“On December 19, Andrei Karlov, the ambassador to Turkey, was killed in Ankara by an off-duty police officer in a terrorist attack, as the ambassador gave a speech at an art gallery in Ankara,” Serhat Kurt reports for Mac Reports. “The killer bypassed the security checks by showing his police ID, pretending that he was Karlov’s official bodyguard . The shooter was killed by Turkish special forces in a shoutout.”

“An iPhone 4s was recovered from the shooter,” Kurt reports. “But the phone was locked with a 4 digit passcode.”

“Turkish police and Russian authorities want to crack the PIN code on the device to access its content,” Kurt reports. “Although Apple has not said anything yet, it is clear that Apple will not help.”

