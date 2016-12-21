“On Tuesday, Apple released versions 7.6.8 for the 802.11n AirPort Extreme, and 7.7.8 for the 802.11ac AirPort Extreme,” Wuerthele writes. “According to Apple’s release notes, the update fixes an issue where the routers would not respond to the AirPort Utility when ‘Back to My Mac’ is enabled. Other fixes noted are un-named security fixes.”
“The update is being held up by some as an example of Apple not abandoning the AirPort hardware platform. However, that may not be the case. AppleInsider spoke with our contacts inside Apple regarding the matter shortly after the update went live,” Wuerthele writes. “‘The hard drive iPod people were gone for a long time, when we issued the last update for the iPod classic firmware,’ we were told by our contacts within Apple. ‘Just because the hardware guys have moved on to other things, doesn’t mean we won’t support the software.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Goodbye, Airport. Hello, Eero!
As with displays, there’s one less thing binding users to / reminding users of Apple. If Apple management thinks that’s a good thing, they’ve got a collective pentalobe screw loose.
The Airport software updates are here: https://support.apple.com/downloads/Airport
