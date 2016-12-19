“Pokémon GO for Apple Watch was ostensibly shelved based on the claim in a recent fake email on Reddit about the augmented reality (AR) game,” Ardie Echel reports for Trendnlogs. “A report seemed to verify that building of the smart watch app had in fact been cancelled.”

“The mobile game’s developer Niantic then noted that the image in the Reddit post was fake and that development of the Apple Watch app has continued since the software was first announced in September,” Echel reports. “Pokémon GO also verified Niantic’s update. The GPS/AR game tweeted the pocket monsters that first appeared two decades ago in Game Boy titles would be coming soon to Apple’s smartwatch, according to MacRumors.”

Pokémon Go for Apple Watch is coming soon. Stay tuned. — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) December 17, 2016

“Rene Ritchie at iMore, citing ‘a couple sources,’ believes Pokémon Go for Apple Watch is ‘still on track for a 2016 launch,'” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors. “Pokémon GO for Apple Watch was unveiled at an Apple media event in September.”

Rossignol reports, “The app will provide Pokémon GO players with at-a-glance information, such as how far they need to walk to hatch a particular egg. The main screen shows the player’s current level and XP remaining to get to the next. Pokémon GO walks are recorded in Workouts, helping players achieve their Activity goals.”

