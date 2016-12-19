“The mobile game’s developer Niantic then noted that the image in the Reddit post was fake and that development of the Apple Watch app has continued since the software was first announced in September,” Echel reports. “Pokémon GO also verified Niantic’s update. The GPS/AR game tweeted the pocket monsters that first appeared two decades ago in Game Boy titles would be coming soon to Apple’s smartwatch, according to MacRumors.”
“Rene Ritchie at iMore, citing ‘a couple sources,’ believes Pokémon Go for Apple Watch is ‘still on track for a 2016 launch,'” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors. “Pokémon GO for Apple Watch was unveiled at an Apple media event in September.”
Rossignol reports, “The app will provide Pokémon GO players with at-a-glance information, such as how far they need to walk to hatch a particular egg. The main screen shows the player’s current level and XP remaining to get to the next. Pokémon GO walks are recorded in Workouts, helping players achieve their Activity goals.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, it’s still a GO!
As with turn-by-turn navigation, Apple Pay, heart rate monitoring, etc., the Pokémon GO user experience would obviously be far better on Apple Watch.
