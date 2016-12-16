“Tim Olson, one of the CAD industry’s most respected veterans, was also enthusiastic. “’I think anytime you allow a designer to customize is a potential productivity opportunity,'” Frausto-Robledo writes. ” Olson didn’t say if any of this company’s CAD products would utilize the Touch Bar anytime soon, but Olson is a hardcore supporter of Apple’s platforms so it wouldn’t be surprising. ‘I still do all my development, testing, videos and books, et cetera, on Mac,’ he adds.”
“Apple’s Touch Bar… is a very different—almost unexpected—type of innovation,” Frausto-Robledo writes. “Yet, what we hear from some of the leading CAD developers is Touch Bar is far from being just for emojis.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Next to go should be the rest of the keyboard. All keys, not just the function row, should be accessible to developers.
The problem is… these control buttons that are fixed in plastic and are the same for every application. Well, every application wants a slightly different user interface, a slightly optimized set of buttons, just for it. And what happens if you think of a great idea six months from now? You can’t run around and add a button to these things. They’re already shipped… It doesn’t work because the buttons and the controls can’t change. They can’t change for each application, and they can’t change down the road if you think of another great idea you wanna add to this product. Well, how do you solve this? Hmm. It turns out, we have solved it! — Steve Jobs, unveiling the iPhone, January 9, 2007
