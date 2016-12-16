Of Apple’s new Touch Bar, “Andrea Suraci, co-founder of ILEXSOFT, the makers of the award-winning HighDesign CAD program was enthusiastic,” Anthony Frausto-Robledo writes for Architosh. “‘The new Touch Bar is an interesting innovation,’ says Suraci, whose Mac-only CAD software is now headed to Windows as well, ‘and we are already exploring ways in which it could be supported in HighDesign.'”

“Tim Olson, one of the CAD industry’s most respected veterans, was also enthusiastic. “’I think anytime you allow a designer to customize is a potential productivity opportunity,'” Frausto-Robledo writes. ” Olson didn’t say if any of this company’s CAD products would utilize the Touch Bar anytime soon, but Olson is a hardcore supporter of Apple’s platforms so it wouldn’t be surprising. ‘I still do all my development, testing, videos and books, et cetera, on Mac,’ he adds.”

“Apple’s Touch Bar… is a very different—almost unexpected—type of innovation,” Frausto-Robledo writes. “Yet, what we hear from some of the leading CAD developers is Touch Bar is far from being just for emojis.”

