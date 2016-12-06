iPhone 7 Plus doesn’t have just one entirely new camera system — it has two. The same 12MP wide-angle camera that’s on iPhone 7 works with a 12MP telephoto camera that can get even closer. That means you can get higher-quality zoom from farther away. Thanks to the dual-camera system and breakthrough ISP technology on iPhone 7 Plus, you can now get supersharp close-up photos and videos with optical zoom at 2x. And you can get even closer with improved digital zoom that lets you shoot at up to 10x for photos and 6x for video.
As Apple’s spot says, “Your movies look like movies on iPhone 7.”
Direct link to video here.
MacDailyNews Take: Nice ad. Perfectly functional. A bit deceiving to the average viewer, though, in that the text says “iPhone 7” while the actor playing the father is clearly using an iPhone 7 Plus. (The iPhone 7 Plus starts at $120 more than the iPhone 7.)
Yes, we all understand that Apple, weirdly*, refers to both iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus as the “iPhone 7.” The average viewer does not.
* Apple’s press release states: “iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, the best, most advanced iPhone ever.”