Apple has debuted “Romeo and Juliet,” a new :30 TV commercial for iPhone 7 Plus that focuses on the device’s rather special camera.

iPhone 7 Plus doesn’t have just one entirely new camera system — it has two. The same 12MP wide-angle camera that’s on iPhone 7 works with a 12MP telephoto camera that can get even closer. That means you can get higher-quality zoom from farther away. Thanks to the dual-camera system and breakthrough ISP technology on iPhone 7 Plus, you can now get supersharp close-up photos and videos with optical zoom at 2x. And you can get even closer with improved digital zoom that lets you shoot at up to 10x for photos and 6x for video.

As Apple’s spot says, “Your movies look like movies on iPhone 7.”

Direct link to video here.