“The iPhone 7 Plus you buy might offer inferior LTE performance versus the same model you could buy from another carrier,” Mark Spoonauer writes for Tom’s Guide. “And that’s because they’re not quite the same.”

“Apple is using different LTE modems inside the iPhone 7 Plus, with the Verizon, Sprint and SIM-unlocked versions using a Qualcomm modem, and GSM versions like those offered from AT&T and T-Mobile using an Intel modem,” Spoonauer writes. “Based on comprehensive tests by Cellular Insights, the Qualcomm and Intel modems offered similar performance in ideal conditions. But as the signal weakened towards the edge of the network, the performance delta widened from 2 percent, then 20 percent and then all the way to 75 percent.”

Spoonauer writes, “The firm says that the average performance delta between the two modems is about 30 percent.”

Read more in the full article here.