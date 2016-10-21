“Apple is using different LTE modems inside the iPhone 7 Plus, with the Verizon, Sprint and SIM-unlocked versions using a Qualcomm modem, and GSM versions like those offered from AT&T and T-Mobile using an Intel modem,” Spoonauer writes. “Based on comprehensive tests by Cellular Insights, the Qualcomm and Intel modems offered similar performance in ideal conditions. But as the signal weakened towards the edge of the network, the performance delta widened from 2 percent, then 20 percent and then all the way to 75 percent.”
Spoonauer writes, “The firm says that the average performance delta between the two modems is about 30 percent.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: 30% ain’t bupkis.
As we wrote of iPhone 6s/Plus’ Chipgate, “If this isn’t FUD or a mistake by the testers, then this is like Ford selling a ‘Mustang’ with a welded hood. Some of them come with 5.2L V8 engines and some of them come with 3.7L V6 engines, but Ford just calls them both “Mustang Engines” and you don’t know which one you’ve got until you can get it to the mechanic to pry open the bonnet.’ …Customers should be satisfied they have the best of the best, Apple. This doesn’t seem like a satisfactory buying experience, Apple. Again, if these [modems] are really not that different, then Apple needs to issue a statement, with proof, ASAP.”
So, did you get a “good” iPhone 7 Plus or a “bad” one?
Thankfully, our iPhone 7 Plus units are all Qualcomm-equipped A1661 models:
SEE ALSO:
Tests show iPhone 7 Plus models with Qualcomm modem perform significantly better than those with Intel modem – October 20, 2016
Chipgate: Did you get the good A9 or the crap A9 in your iPhone 6s/Plus? – October 8, 2015
Apple claims iPhone 6s/Plus’ A9 battery performance only varies 2-3% between TSMC and Samsung variants in “real-world usage – October 8, 2015
Samsung stole trade secrets from TSMC to win Apple A9 stamping deal – August 26, 2015
TSMC sues former ex-employee over leaking trade secrets to Samsung – February 9, 2015
How to find out if your iPhone 6s or 6s Plus has the good TSMC or crappy Samsung chip – October 9, 2015
Analyzing Apple’s statement on TSMC- and Samsung-stamped A9 chips – October 9, 2015
Apple may have made a huge mistake in having Samsung stamp inferior A9 chips – October 9, 2015
Apple claims iPhone 6s/Plus’ A9 battery performance only varies 2-3% between TSMC and Samsung variants in ‘real-world usage’ – October 8, 2015
Chipgate: Did you get the good A9 or the crap A9 in your iPhone 6s/Plus? – October 8, 2015
TSMC overtakes Samsung in FinFET, confident they will land Apple A9 orders – October 7, 2014