“There’s no obvious ‘download all’ button and iCloud Music Library moves all syncing to iCloud, not iTunes, so you can’t just shuttle your library from your Mac to your iPhone or iPad,” Hall writes. “If you like to keep a local music library, this is a problem you will likely face when you upgrade to a new iPhone even if you restore from an encrypted backup using iTunes, which is considered the most efficient method.”
Hall writes, “There are a few ways to work around this issue using iTunes.”
MacDailyNews Take: With our new Jet Black 256GB iPhone Plus units, we can now fit our entire music libraries on our iPhones. We did it simply by switching off iCloud Music Library, syncing our entire music library to our iPhones with iTunes via USB, and then switching our iPhones’ iCloud Music Library settings back on while merging music libraries (select “Keep Music”).