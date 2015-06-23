“Apple Music may have been bashed by Taylor Swift, but Metallica legend Lars Ulrich says he welcomes the streaming service and added, ‘I think that Apple is just about the coolest company in the world,'” Emily Smith reports for The New York Post.

“Apple this week reversed its payment policy after Swift wrote an open letter to the company saying she would not allow them to stream her album ‘1989’ because she didn’t approve of the three-month free trial given to subscribers,” Smith reports. “Speaking at Cannes Lions, drummer Ulrich said he and his Metallica bandmates were excited about the launch of Apple Music’s streaming service. ‘I think that Apple is just about the coolest company in the world. I am a huge supporter of Apple and all their products, and I have been fortunate enough to meet most of the people there, a lot of the people who make key decisions, and I feel very safe with them,’ Ulrich said.”

Smith reports, “Adding that the band had relationships with Apple leaders including Tim Cook and music mogul Jimmy Iovine, he continued, ‘It’s going to be very exciting to see what they do. As a music fan, you are excited to see where they take it, and Metallica is going to be [involved]. We’ve given them access that we do, and they are going to get it out there.'”

Read more in the full article here.