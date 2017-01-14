MacDailyNews

President-elect Trump’s corporate tax reform expected to have some positive impact on Apple EPS

Saturday, January 14, 2017 · 3:03 pm · 21 Comments

Given current speculation on tax reform in the U.S., analysts predict that with all other factors unchanged Apple…

The addictive, divisive iPhone is a fitting tribute to Steve Jobs

Saturday, January 14, 2017 · 2:23 pm · 12 Comments

In museums of the future, the iPhone will mark the step in human evolution towards…

Is the smartphone already obsolete?

Saturday, January 14, 2017 · 11:24 am · 20 Comments

Ten years ago this month, Steve Jobs took the stage at Macworld to announce the iPhone…

Apple v. Samsung lawsuit over iPhone patents officially reopened

Friday, January 13, 2017 · 5:35 pm · 14 Comments

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday reopened a longstanding patent lawsuit…

Outgoing FCC chief Tom Wheeler offers final defense of so-called ‘net neutrality’

Friday, January 13, 2017 · 4:50 pm · 5 Comments

The outgoing head of the Federal Communications Commission, Tom Wheeler, used his final public speech…

Boosting GPU performance of Apple’s new MacBook Pro using a GPU expander

Friday, January 13, 2017 · 4:27 pm · 9 Comments

All the latest Macs have AMD GPUs. That’s fine…

Mac Pro 2 concept takes ‘trashcan’ Mac Pro and expands it, literally

Friday, January 13, 2017 · 4:03 pm · 28 Comments

If you’re someone who’s been arguing that Apple needs to offer both older and newer ports…

New Swift project head Ted Kremenek has been running the project for some time

Friday, January 13, 2017 · 3:25 pm · 1 Comment

Apple senior manager Ted Kremenek has been named as the new lead of the Swift development project…

Why Peter Thiel is wrong about Apple

Friday, January 13, 2017 · 3:01 pm · 12 Comments

Having observed and reported on the frenetic pace of mobile device innovation for…

Turn your Apple Watch into a Macintosh 128K with Elago’s whimsical new silicone stand

Friday, January 13, 2017 · 2:14 pm · 11 Comments

Elago has just launched one of its best products…

AirPods are Apple’s most Apple-like product in years – they just work

Friday, January 13, 2017 · 1:30 pm · 11 Comments

Really, they just work…

Consumer Reports now recommends the new MacBook Pro

Friday, January 13, 2017 · 12:57 pm · 21 Comments

Consumer Reports has now finished retesting the battery life on Apple’s new MacBook Pro laptops…

Why Apple is making its original TV content push now

Friday, January 13, 2017 · 12:01 pm · 19 Comments

Who needs a new Mac Pro when you can have Carpool Karaoke?

How wearables knew this researcher was sick long before he did

Friday, January 13, 2017 · 11:26 am · 17 Comments

Stanford geneticist Michael Snyder’s research into wearable biosensors has turned into a case study demonstrating…

Foxconn-Sharp considering LCD plant in USA, plans in response to President-elect Trump’s ‘Make in America’ call

Friday, January 13, 2017 · 10:55 am · 72 Comments

Hon Hai Precision Industry and its Japanese subsidiary Sharp have begun studying the possibility of building…

A hacker just proved that Apple was right to worry about creating a backdoor to the iPhone

Friday, January 13, 2017 · 10:25 am · 20 Comments

Last year, when the F.B.I procured a court order forcing Apple to unlock an iPhone belonging…

9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revives antitrust lawsuit against Apple

Friday, January 13, 2017 · 9:48 am · 33 Comments

iPhone app purchasers may sue Apple Inc over allegations that the company monopolized the market for…

Apple: Here comes the bear attack

Thursday, January 12, 2017 · 5:35 pm · 22 Comments

Last month, I discussed whether tech giant Apple needed President-elect Donald Trump to deliver on promises for tax cuts…

Merging macOS and iOS at the app level

Thursday, January 12, 2017 · 4:50 pm · 19 Comments

Apple decided to combine their engineering resources to form app teams that delivered both iOS and macOS versions of applications…

Siri creator Dag Kittlaus diagnosed with same rare type of pancreatic cancer Steve Jobs had

Thursday, January 12, 2017 · 4:25 pm · 11 Comments

Dag Kittlaus who sold his famous speech recognition company to Apple in 2010…

YouTube․com no longer supports 4K video playback in Safari

Thursday, January 12, 2017 · 3:47 pm · 26 Comments

YouTube no longer has the 4K video playback option when using Safari…

Apple looks to become HBO

Thursday, January 12, 2017 · 3:14 pm · 17 Comments

Apple has finally landed on an ideal strategy to go big in Hollywood…

LG UltraFine 5K is a great display for new Apple’s MacBook Pros (and looks aren’t everything)

Thursday, January 12, 2017 · 2:28 pm · 18 Comments

If you’re a 2016 MacBook Pro user who wants to be able to connect to an external display…

Lock down your Mac with system and networking monitoring tools

Thursday, January 12, 2017 · 1:44 pm · 6 Comments

Any malware powerful enough to overcome the defenses that Apple built to resist incursions…

Employees sue Microsoft over PTSD after company required them to watch child porn and murder

Thursday, January 12, 2017 · 1:00 pm · 28 Comments

Two Microsoft employees who had to watch ‘horrific images’ of murder, child pornography and bestiality…

iOS will hit $1 trillion in revenues for Apple sometime this year

Thursday, January 12, 2017 · 12:02 pm · 12 Comments

In its first 10 years, the iPhone will have sold at least 1.2 billion units, making it the most successful product of all time…

Why a 10.5-inch iPad makes mathematical sense

Thursday, January 12, 2017 · 11:15 am · 13 Comments

Rumors have been swirling about Apple working on an iPad that falls inbetween the 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch sizes…

Peter Thiel says the age of Apple is over

Thursday, January 12, 2017 · 10:25 am · 79 Comments

I like “Star Wars” way better. I’m a capitalist. “Star Wars” is the capitalist show. “Star Trek” is the communist one…

Apple plans significant new business in producing original television shows and movies

Thursday, January 12, 2017 · 10:04 am · 21 Comments

Apple Inc. is planning to build a significant new business in original television shows and movies…

Gartner: Apple’s Mac returned to growth in Q416

Thursday, January 12, 2017 · 9:00 am · 17 Comments

Worldwide PC shipments totaled 72.6 million units in the fourth quarter of 2016…

Apple’s AirPods grab 26% of wireless headphone market share

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 · 5:15 pm · 20 Comments

Apple’s AirPods have made a sizable impact on the wireless headphone market…

Can Apple’s Tim Cook hold a candle to Steve Jobs?

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 · 4:31 pm · 52 Comments

With this week marking the tenth anniversary of the unveiling of Apple’s first-ever iPhone…

Android settlers are about to understand there’s a limit to what you an achieve with hype and marketing

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 · 4:01 pm · 18 Comments

Android smartphone sales have declined for not one, not two, but six quarters in the US…

The inside story of BitTorrent’s bizarre collapse

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 · 3:29 pm · 4 Comments

BitTorrent was founded in 2004 by Bram Cohen, inventor of the open-source protocol that…

The next big thing in smartphones? The software

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 · 3:01 pm · 10 Comments

Nearly a decade after taking off, the smartphone is at a turning point…

Mossberg: Streaming TV is beginning to look a lot like cable. What happened to Netflix-style choice?

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 · 2:31 pm · 26 Comments

Streaming TV shows, movies, and other types of video over the internet to all manner of devices…

Matt Casebolt, Apple’s Mac Pro, Touch Bar MacBook and original Air designer, goes to Tesla

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 · 2:01 pm · 16 Comments

Chris Lattner isn’t the only high profile Apple executive who departed for Tesla over the past month…

Did you know Steve Jobs played ‘special’ chess?

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 · 1:28 pm · 14 Comments

Apple’s Steve Jobs was a chess player…

5 things I can’t believe that Apple still sells

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 · 1:01 pm · 34 Comments

The other day I was looking through the Apple.com accessories section for a keyboard…

Now that iPhone is 10, it’s time for Apple to kill it or something

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 · 12:03 pm · 22 Comments

The 10th anniversary of Steve Jobs’ memorable reveal of the first iPhone at Macworld…

Consumer Reports’ deck-stacking, or incompetence, exposed

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 · 11:11 am · 26 Comments

It all started when Consumer Reports reported wildly divergent battery life results, ranging from 3.75 hours up to 19 hours…

P1 vs. P2: How Apple picked what came to be the iPhone

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 · 10:28 am · 6 Comments

To understand the iPhone today, and how it has shaped Apple and pushed the world forward…

