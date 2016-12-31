MacDailyNews

Dec 30, 2016 - 05:15 PM UTC — AAPL: 115.82 (-0.91, -0.78%) | NASDAQ: 5383.12 (-48.97, -0.9%)

Happy New Year! An eventful, important year is about to begin for Apple…

How to use Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus Portrait mode to achieve best results The phenomenal success of Apple’s iPhone camera is due in no small part to its simple, reliable…

Amazon’s Alexa mishears young boy using Echo Dot, tries to serve him porn New technology is never perfect…

Nikkei: Apple to decrease iPhone production 10% in first quarter of 2017 Apple will trim production of its iPhone family around 10% on the year in the first quarter of 2017…

Unboxing LG’s 27-inch UltraFine 5K Display with Thunderbolt 3 With the first preorders now arriving in the hands of customers…

Apple’s MacBook Pro with Touch Bar ups the ante, but… For one of Apple’s most loved product lines, one that is so intimately linked to creative productivity…

Three predictions for what Apple has in store for 2017 Predictions are a tricky business. Suggesting that Apple’s port elimination trend…

Dennis Sellers’ Mac and macOS predictions for 2017 What of Apple’s Mac Pro and Mac mini?

New York Times story a sign that Apple is subtly pushing back on the idea of U.S. manufacturing? Arguably more than any time in the past decade, the political pressure is on for Apple to bring back at least some of its manufacturing jobs from overseas…

Last-minute spending surge lifts U.S. holiday shopping season; President-elect Donald Trump claims credit A jump in consumer spending in the final stretch of December significantly offset a slow start…

Foxconn has 10 lights-out production lines, aims to fully automate entire factories Foxconn Electronics is automating production at its factories in China in three phases…

Apple sued by parents who claim FaceTime caused 5-year-old daughter’s Christmas Eve death On Friday, James and Bethany Modisette formally sued Apple over the tragic death of their 5-year-old daughter Moriah…

Apple’s smartest moves of 2016 Apple pissed off a lot of people in 2016. In hindsight, some of Cupertino’s moves look clumsy, and others seem truly clueless…

Early data suggest Apple once again notched very good Christmas sales Christmas may have come and gone, but there’s one more thing to unwrap: holiday data…

How to use Levels adjustments in Apple’s Photos Photos for Mac sports some seriously advanced image editing controls in its Adjustments panel…

HandBrake: The party is way, way over Now, if HandBrake could capture a Netflix stream, that would be something to write home about…

Consumer Reports stands by its weird MacBook Pro battery test results The high-end numbers seemed hard to believe, hitting almost double the battery-life claimed by Apple…

Some users of Apple AirPods seeing battery drain issues with charging case After the AirPods launched online and then arrived to the first set of customers earlier in December…

NPD claims Samsung’s exploding phones did little to help Apple’s iPhone Despite the massive financial and reputational hit Samsung took in the second half of 2016 with the global recall…

Apple doesn’t want India’s government to muddle iPhone’s look Apple is making serious moves to begin manufacturing some of its iPhones in India…

Speed up your Mac via hidden prefs Tried and true, theses tips help to Mac your Mac snappier!

How China built ‘iPhone City’ with billions in perks for Apple supplier Foxconn President-elect Donald J. Trump has vowed to bring down the full force of the government on American companies that move jobs overseas…

Apple supplier Foxconn could be signaling U.S. expansion plans amid President-elect Trump’s ‘Made in America’ push Terry Gou, the founder of Apple supplier Foxconn, could be moving closer to defining his U.S. expansion strategy…

T-Mobile rolls out update that bricks beleaguered Samsung’s exploding Galaxy phones; AT&T and Sprint are up next T-Mobile is the first major carrier to start ‘killing’ off the remaining Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones…

I have little faith in Tim Cook; give Apple to Jeff Bezos and it would be a monster again I have little faith in Tim Cook. They say he’s a good operator, but he’s been shown to be a little gutless in his foresight as far as anything new…

Canadian Reviewer reviews Apple AirPods: ‘Very cool’ On the Surface, the AirPods seem quite simple…

I really hate how much I love Apple’s AirPods Apple is sometimes criticized for prioritizing form over function, but this is clearly a case where…

All the ways Apple disappointed us in 2016 2016 hasn’t been Apple’s best year by a long shot…

Apple CEO Tim Cook tours New York Stock Exchange, calls AirPods ‘a runaway success’ Apple CEO Tim Cook dropped by the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday…

Adobe wants artificial intelligence to be your guide along Photoshop’s learning curve Adobe’s newest initiative is a steep investment in artificially intelligent services…

How to use NetSpot to map out your Wi-Fi network How do you figure out what’s bad where and why so you can make adjustments and guarantee good Wi-Fi in the places you need it most…

Apple device activations doubled beleaguered Samsung’s during holiday season 44 percent of all new phone and tablet activations involved Apple devices…

Amazon Echo murder case spotlights question of what ‘always on’ actually means Some people have wondered if smart speakers like Amazon’s Echo devices, or its closest contender…

Photography shootout: Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus vs. $3,000 DSLR camera For this roundup, we went with Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus as our representative smartphone and a pair of…

How to find out when Apple Stores have AirPods in stock Apple’s AirPods wireless earbuds are the most hard-to-find gadget of the moment…

Apple endured a miserable 2016. Now what? If any other major tech company had the kind of year Apple did in 2016, it’s a fair bet that they would have been crucified by investors…

Apple finance manager ‘stabbed to death by husband on Christmas Eve’ An Apple finance manager was fatally stabbed by her husband on Christmas Eve at their San Jose home…

Apple iPhone garnered twice as many mobile device activations as Samsung this Christmas; Google Pixel MIA Google struggled to drum up excitement this holiday season…

Apple to introduce 5-inch ‘iPhone 7s’ in 2017 with vertical dual-lens array, source says Apple will add a third form factor to its iPhone lineup in 2017…

For Apple, this week is pure gravy Last year at this time, Apple had already closed the books on its all-important Christmas quarter…

Apple’s hidden Photos feature will blow some minds As we leave 2016 behind it’s worth taking a look at one of the features of Apple’s iOS 10…