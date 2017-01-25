MacDailyNews

Jan 25, 2017 - 05:15 PM UTC — AAPL: 121.88 (+1.91, +1.59%) | NASDAQ: 5656.34 (+55.38, +0.99%)

Why Apple will make smart glasses It’s hard to picture Apple selling smart glasses. But it’s also hard to picture them not doing it…

Macworld’s hands on with Setapp: Getting started with the Netflix of Mac apps MacPaw, the company behind the famous CleanMyMac hard drive cleaner, has launched Setapp…

Apple sues Qualcomm in China seeking 1 billion yuan Apple Inc filed a lawsuit against Qualcomm Inc in Beijing, alleging the chip supplier abused…

Dropcam co-founder Greg Duffy joins Apple Greg Duffy, the founder and former CEO of security camera company Dropcam, has accepted a role…

NV Energy announces solar agreement with Apple in Nevada NV Energy and Apple announced today they have reached an agreement to build 200 megawatts of additional solar energy in Nevada…

Qualcomm comments on Apple’s lawsuits in China Apple has filed two complaints against Qualcomm in China. We have not seen these complaints…

Apple nears deal to manufacture products in India A team of executives led by Priya Balasubramaniam, an Apple vice president, met with senior Indian government officials…

Apple resellers, service providers speak out following closure of ‘Simply Mac’ GameStop last week announced it is closing a number of non-productive Simply Mac locations throughout the United States…

Mossberg: What’s up with Firefox, the browser that time forgot? Until about five years ago, techies and others who wanted a speedier, extensible…

Mac App Store alternative: MacPaw’s Setapp service offers a suite of Mac software for $9.99 per month For a flat monthly fee, subscribers will get access to 61 apps at launch, including…

Apple censoring reviews of LG UltraFine 5K display due to poor ratings? Tim Cook’s decision to stop producing Apple-braded displays and back these LG UltraUgly displays instead was a stroke of shortsighted stupidity…

Apple shares are doing something very unusual A falling apple was said to inspire Isaac Newton to articulate the law of gravity…

Apple’s iOS 10.3: A very, very important upgrade Developers are currently beta testing iOS 10.3…

Dow hits record milestone of 20,000 on high hopes for Trump administration High hopes for a business-friendly Donald Trump White House helped the Dow crack the 20K milestone…

Apple releases iOS 10.3 beta to developers with ‘Find My AirPods’ feature Apple’s AirPods free you from the tyranny and tangle of corded headphones…

Barclays analyst downgrades Apple over ‘boring’ iPhones It’s unclear whether Apple’s upcoming version will contain real ‘must have’ features…

Apple’s rebellion against the ‘Qualcomm Tax’ The fact that Qualcomm Inc.’s business model has survived two decades is as much a marvel of modern lawyering…

Apple will finally let developers reply to reviews in the App Store for iOS and Mac apps Apple has announced that it will soon let developers reply to reviews on the iPhone, iPad and Mac App Stores…

Apple looks likely to deliver ‘Theater Mode’ to Apple Watch It was originally rumored that Apple was planning to introduce a new ‘Theater Mode’ with iOS 10.3…

Apple users have higher credit scores than Android and Windows users Users of Apple Mac computers have the highest credit scores both in the personal loan and mortgage loan categories…

Apple releases macOS Sierra 10.12.4 beta 1 with Night Shift for Mac, other new features Apple has just released beta 1 of macOS Sierra 10.12.4 and it comes with one particular headline feature…

Why Apple’s main supplier Foxconn might want a U.S. factory The Apple supplier Foxconn is considering building a US-based factory for making large displays in the US…

New FCC chairman Ajit Pai vows to take a ‘weed whacker’ to so-called ‘net neutrality’ President Trump on Monday designated Ajit Pai, a Republican member of the Federal Communications Commission…

Despite lawsuit, Qualcomm wants to keep doing business Qualcomm doesn’t intend to take Apple’s legal action lying down, but neither does it plan…

Why Apple, the FTC, and others are attacking Qualcomm’s royalty model For every basic iPhone 7 it sells for $649, Apple pays about $15 to Qualcomm in royalties…

Apple: Can services save the day? I recently read an interesting article containing excerpts from last week’s Macquarie note…

BlackRock to ask how Apple, S&P 500 companies would use cash from U.S. tax holiday backed by President Donald Trump BlackRock Inc will scrutinize how companies plan to use the cash they bring back to the United States…

Apple patent details Apple Watch smart bands Apple on Tuesday was granted a patent detailing a modular accessories system for Apple Watch…

President Trump elevates Ajit Pai to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has officially been elevated to the post of FCC chairman by President Trump…

Apple continues work on unknown device with NFC, Bluetooth LE device, FCC filing shows A new listing on the U.S. Federal Communications Commission’s regulatory database reveals Apple is…

Apple settles lawsuit with e-Watch Apple has reached a settlement with a San Antonio, Tex.-based firm called e-Watch…

Some users of Apple’s AirPods complain of dropped calls, loss of Bluetooth connections Apple is investigating multiple reports from iPhone owners of AirPods randomly disconnecting…

Amazon vs. Apple: Home game grudge match Alexa is everywhere. In your car. In your home. Even your baby monitor…

Beleaguered Yahoo faces U.S. SEC probe over data breaches U.S. authorities are investigating whether Yahoo Inc.’s two massive data breaches should…

Sprint buys stake in Tidal Music Service Mobile phone carrier Sprint is buying 33% of pop star Jay Z’s Tidal and will offer the service…

Here are the most damning parts of Apple’s blockbuster lawsuit against Qualcomm Just days after the Federal Trade Commission sued Qualcomm for antitrust concerns…