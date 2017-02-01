Laurene Powell Jobs cuts Disney stake in half
Laurene Powell Jobs, previously Walt Disney ’s largest single shareholder…
Apple’s record revenue was helped by a calendar quirk
Last night, Apple reported a terrific end to 2016, breaking its record for quarterly revenue…
Tested: The truth behind the MacBook Pro’s battery life
Read professional reviews of Apple’s new MacBook Pro lineup, and you’ll come away thinking…
Apple mulls legal options against President Trump’s executive order, ‘Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States’’
Apple Inc. is weighing legal action and continuing to press the Trump administration to reverse…
iPad, Apple’s proclaimed future of personal computing, still struggles
It’s a new fiscal year, and Apple’s latest financial results, announced Tuesday…
Apple shares surge 4% after big earnings beat, all-time record revenues and unit sales
Apple has returned to growth, reporting quarterly earnings and revenue that easily beat analysts’ expectations…
If Apple’s cash hoard was its own company, it would be the 13th largest in the world
Repatriation is front and center. That is good for the country and Apple…
MacDailyNews presents live notes from Apple’s Q117 conference call
MacDailyNews presents live notes from Apple’s Q117 Conference Call with analysts starting at 5pm EDT/2pm PDT today…
Apple smashes Street; iPhone, Services, Mac and Apple Watch set all-time records
Apple today announced financial results for its fiscal 2017 first quarter ended December 31, 2016…
All eyes on Apple with earnings due today; here’s what the analysts expect
When Apple reports earnings Tuesday afternoon, investors will be looking at…
Apple TV 4 jailbreak for tvOS 10.1 is under way
Although the signing window for tvOS 10.1 closed yesterday along with that of iOS 10.2…
Should you start looking for an alternative to Apple’s AirPlay?
A reader sees Apple’s direction moving far away from AirPlay…
President Donald Trump’s next immigration policy to target what Silicon Valley fears most
Major overhauls in the way tech giants like Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon recruit their employees could be on the way from President Trump…
Apple has missed the deadline to pay $13.9 billion to Ireland in illegal tax benefits
Apple has not fully paid the 13 billion euros ($13.9 billion) it owes to Ireland in illegal tax benefits…
Apple iPads are ‘more secure than voting systems’ – researcher
You can take a look at the accumulation of security weaknesses identified by the researcher…
HP: Apple’s MacBook Pro is too thin, sacrifices function for form
Technology has been on a diet for years now. Whether we’re talking about notebooks, tablets, or smartphones, manufacturers…
Today, Tim Cook can prove his prediction that Apple would return to growth by revealing all-time record results
When Apple reports earnings on Tuesday after the bell, Wall Street is expecting CEO Tim Cook…
Square wants to make mobile payments ubiquitous with Apple Pay
Square Inc. is giving merchants more than $12,000 worth of Apple Pay transactions for free over a year…
President Trump’s travel ban stirs little outcry beyond Silicon Valley
Most U.S. corporate bosses have stayed silent on President Donald Trump’s immigration curbs…
President Trump’s next immigration move to hit closer to home for Silicon Valley
President Donald Trump’s clash with Silicon Valley over immigration is about to become even more contentious…
Apple releases watchOS 3.2 beta 1 to developers with SiriKit and Theater Mode
Apple has seeded a new beta of an upcoming watchOS 3.2 update to developers for testing purposes…
Hey Siri, who’s going to win the Super Bowl?
Siri can help fans prepare for the big game wherever they are, providing player stats, sports trivia and the ability to tune in live on Apple TV…
Apple Q117 expectations
There will be two ways to interpret Apple’s 1Q17 earnings report…
Apple pulls iCloud Activation Lock tool which helped people avoid buying stolen iPhones
Apple has inexplicably removed the iCloud Activation Lock status page, which used to exist…
Peter Thiel is right: The age of Apple is over or something
Peter Thiel is a prescient investor and well-known venture capitalist…
Apple TV lost more market share during the holiday season
Apple’s latest attempt to revolutionize our TV screens is continuing to lose steam…
Why Apple can’t lose the looming services battle
While Apple is not going to be a pure play services company…
UltraUgly: Apple’s recommended LG UltraFine 5K display can become unusable when near a router
Apple discontinued its Thunderbolt Display last summer after five years on the market…
How to choose the best Wi-Fi replacement for your Apple AirPort routers
I remember a call from Apple PR in October 2000…
Apple poised to return to growth with quarterly results on Tuesday
Apple is expected to return to revenue growth when it reports quarterly results…
Tim Cook: Apple does not support President Trump’s executive order, ‘Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States’
Apple CEO Tim Cook has issued a company-wide message regarding U.S. President Trump’s executive order…
Tech industry frets over possible H-1B visa program changes under President Trump
American technology companies for years have relied on a steady stream of skilled engineers…
Apple CEO Tim Cook meets with a top Republican U.S. Senator on Capitol Hill
Apple CEO Tim Cook met with Senator Orrin Hatch Friday, capping off the first full week of a new Washington, with President Donald Trump at the helm…
How to speed up a slow Mac
Bits rot and atoms age. As time goes on, your software will slow down and your hardware will…
Apple celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year
As part of ongoing festivities to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year this weekend…
Conservative groups ask President Trump to terminate FCC lawsuit over Qualcomm patent licensing
A coalition of conservative leaders and groups are furious over what they call the Federal Trade Commission’s…
Seven years later, many are still asking the wrong questions about Apple’s iPad
When Apple’s iPad was first announced seven years ago today, some people wondered whether…
iCloud is one of Apple’s biggest challenges in 2017
Apple is fond of talking about its secret sauce, about the things only it can do because of its…
Apple CEO Tim Cook dines with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, senior advisor to President Trump
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were spotted eating last night at downtown hotspot Tosca with Apple’s CEO Tim Cook…
Apple’s slow-paced strategy in the smart home race threatened by Amazon
In less than a year, Amazon’s combination of the Echo speaker system and the Alexa voice-controlled digital assistant…
Apple moving their entire international iTunes business to Ireland
Apple is moving its international iTunes business assets from Luxembourg to Ireland at the start of next month…
