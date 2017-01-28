MacDailyNews

Jan 27, 2017 - 05:15 PM UTC — AAPL: 121.95 (+0.01, +0.01%) | NASDAQ: 5660.78 (+5.61, +0.1%)

Tech industry frets over possible H-1B visa program changes under President Trump American technology companies for years have relied on a steady stream of skilled engineers…

Apple CEO Tim Cook meets with a top Republican U.S. Senator on Capitol Hill Apple CEO Tim Cook met with Senator Orrin Hatch Friday, capping off the first full week of a new Washington, with President Donald Trump at the helm…

How to speed up a slow Mac Bits rot and atoms age. As time goes on, your software will slow down and your hardware will…

Apple celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year As part of ongoing festivities to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year this weekend…

Conservative groups ask President Trump to terminate FCC lawsuit over Qualcomm patent licensing A coalition of conservative leaders and groups are furious over what they call the Federal Trade Commission’s…

Seven years later, many are still asking the wrong questions about Apple’s iPad When Apple’s iPad was first announced seven years ago today, some people wondered whether…

Apple patent describes Liquidmetal housing for electronic devices Electronic devices are provided with a protective housing having one or more housing components…

iCloud is one of Apple’s biggest challenges in 2017 Apple is fond of talking about its secret sauce, about the things only it can do because of its…

Apple CEO Tim Cook dines with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, senior advisor to President Trump Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were spotted eating last night at downtown hotspot Tosca with Apple’s CEO Tim Cook…

Apple’s slow-paced strategy in the smart home race threatened by Amazon In less than a year, Amazon’s combination of the Echo speaker system and the Alexa voice-controlled digital assistant…

Apple moving their entire international iTunes business to Ireland Apple is moving its international iTunes business assets from Luxembourg to Ireland at the start of next month…

6 ways to repurpose an old iPhone The iPhone has been around a full 10 years now, meaning at some point you’ve probably upgrade…

Apple shares back in vogue as Wall Street bets on iPhone surge Wall Street has regained an appetite for Apple as investors bet that the release of a 10th-anniversary iPhone…

Apple joins Google, Amazon, IBM, Microsoft in Artificial Intelligence research group Apple Inc. is set to join the Partnership on AI, an artificial intelligence research group…

President Trump eyes an H-1B visa aimed at ‘best and brightest’ President Donald Trump is considering a new way of distributing the H-1B visa to ensure they go…

Second ‘Fappening’ hacker who targeted celebrity Apple accounts sentenced to 9 months in prison Edward J. Majerczyk, 29, admitted last fall that he hacked into the Apple iCloud and Gmail accounts of more than 300 people….

Why Apple should buy Disney From an investor standpoint, one of the main reasons for why Apple’s stock price trades at a discount to the market is that…

How to enable Apple’s Siri for third party apps in iOS 10 Siri in iOS now supports third party apps, meaning Siri can interact with apps like PayPal, Skype, Uber, and others…

Google-parent Alphabet Inc. shares tumble as earnings miss estimates Google-parent Alphabet reported quarterly earnings that missed analysts’ estimates on Thursday…

Apple iPhone to return to growth next week, ending 9-month slump Apple next week will report a return to iPhone growth after a three-quarter slump…

24.5 million voice-first devices will ship this year; mainly Amazon Echos We are entering the age of the CUI, the conversational user interface…

How so-called ‘net neutrality’ will fare under President Trump With news this week about the nomination of Ajit Pai as the next chair of the FCC…

iPhone hardened to handle military-grade secrets in UK; Android and Samsung deemed insufficient in security Describing Apple’s iPhone 7 as the ‘device of choice’ for the UK Ministry of Defence…

Apple patent details foldable iPhone In November Apple was granted a surprise patent for a possible future foldable iPhone…

Why you should give the Apple Watch another chance The Apple Watch, quickly approaching its second birthday, was released to the world facing…

What to expect from Apple’s Q117 earnings call next Tuesday It’s that time again–time to tie that tie and tighten your money belt…

First look: Night Shift mode comes to Mac in latest macOS Sierra beta Night Shift is designed to cut down on eye strain and sleeplessness. According to sleep researchers…

Qualcomm CEO fires back at Apple: Bring it on Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf and Derek Aberle, head of the wireless chipmakers’s licensing business…

Apple’s iPhone sales set to rebound, but for how long? Apple Inc. results next week will likely show iPhone sales growing again…

It’s time for Apple to take Mac gaming seriously Part of the phenomena JPR observes is that the ranks of PC gamers are growing…

Why Apple will make smart glasses It’s hard to picture Apple selling smart glasses. But it’s also hard to picture them not doing it…

Macworld’s hands on with Setapp: Getting started with the Netflix of Mac apps MacPaw, the company behind the famous CleanMyMac hard drive cleaner, has launched Setapp…

Apple sues Qualcomm in China seeking 1 billion yuan Apple Inc filed a lawsuit against Qualcomm Inc in Beijing, alleging the chip supplier abused…

Dropcam co-founder Greg Duffy joins Apple Greg Duffy, the founder and former CEO of security camera company Dropcam, has accepted a role…

NV Energy announces solar agreement with Apple in Nevada NV Energy and Apple announced today they have reached an agreement to build 200 megawatts of additional solar energy in Nevada…

Qualcomm comments on Apple’s lawsuits in China Apple has filed two complaints against Qualcomm in China. We have not seen these complaints…

Apple nears deal to manufacture products in India A team of executives led by Priya Balasubramaniam, an Apple vice president, met with senior Indian government officials…

Apple resellers, service providers speak out following closure of ‘Simply Mac’ GameStop last week announced it is closing a number of non-productive Simply Mac locations throughout the United States…

Mossberg: What’s up with Firefox, the browser that time forgot? Until about five years ago, techies and others who wanted a speedier, extensible…

Mac App Store alternative: MacPaw’s Setapp service offers a suite of Mac software for $9.99 per month For a flat monthly fee, subscribers will get access to 61 apps at launch, including…