Feb 01, 2017 - 02:06 PM UTC — AAPL: 129.25 (+7.90, +6.51%) | NASDAQ: 5634.55 (+19.76, +0.35%)

Laurene Powell Jobs cuts Disney stake in half Laurene Powell Jobs, previously Walt Disney ’s largest single shareholder…

Apple’s record revenue was helped by a calendar quirk Last night, Apple reported a terrific end to 2016, breaking its record for quarterly revenue…

Tested: The truth behind the MacBook Pro’s battery life Read professional reviews of Apple’s new MacBook Pro lineup, and you’ll come away thinking…

Apple mulls legal options against President Trump’s executive order, ‘Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States’’ Apple Inc. is weighing legal action and continuing to press the Trump administration to reverse…

iPad, Apple’s proclaimed future of personal computing, still struggles It’s a new fiscal year, and Apple’s latest financial results, announced Tuesday…

Apple shares surge 4% after big earnings beat, all-time record revenues and unit sales Apple has returned to growth, reporting quarterly earnings and revenue that easily beat analysts’ expectations…

If Apple’s cash hoard was its own company, it would be the 13th largest in the world Repatriation is front and center. That is good for the country and Apple…

MacDailyNews presents live notes from Apple’s Q117 conference call MacDailyNews presents live notes from Apple’s Q117 Conference Call with analysts starting at 5pm EDT/2pm PDT today…

Apple smashes Street; iPhone, Services, Mac and Apple Watch set all-time records Apple today announced financial results for its fiscal 2017 first quarter ended December 31, 2016…

All eyes on Apple with earnings due today; here’s what the analysts expect When Apple reports earnings Tuesday afternoon, investors will be looking at…

Apple TV 4 jailbreak for tvOS 10.1 is under way Although the signing window for tvOS 10.1 closed yesterday along with that of iOS 10.2…

Should you start looking for an alternative to Apple’s AirPlay? A reader sees Apple’s direction moving far away from AirPlay…

President Donald Trump’s next immigration policy to target what Silicon Valley fears most Major overhauls in the way tech giants like Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon recruit their employees could be on the way from President Trump…

Apple has missed the deadline to pay $13.9 billion to Ireland in illegal tax benefits Apple has not fully paid the 13 billion euros ($13.9 billion) it owes to Ireland in illegal tax benefits…

Apple iPads are ‘more secure than voting systems’ – researcher You can take a look at the accumulation of security weaknesses identified by the researcher…

HP: Apple’s MacBook Pro is too thin, sacrifices function for form Technology has been on a diet for years now. Whether we’re talking about notebooks, tablets, or smartphones, manufacturers…

Today, Tim Cook can prove his prediction that Apple would return to growth by revealing all-time record results When Apple reports earnings on Tuesday after the bell, Wall Street is expecting CEO Tim Cook…

President Trump’s travel ban stirs little outcry beyond Silicon Valley Most U.S. corporate bosses have stayed silent on President Donald Trump’s immigration curbs…

President Trump’s next immigration move to hit closer to home for Silicon Valley President Donald Trump’s clash with Silicon Valley over immigration is about to become even more contentious…

Apple releases watchOS 3.2 beta 1 to developers with SiriKit and Theater Mode Apple has seeded a new beta of an upcoming watchOS 3.2 update to developers for testing purposes…

Apple Q117 expectations There will be two ways to interpret Apple’s 1Q17 earnings report…

Apple pulls iCloud Activation Lock tool which helped people avoid buying stolen iPhones Apple has inexplicably removed the iCloud Activation Lock status page, which used to exist…

Peter Thiel is right: The age of Apple is over or something Peter Thiel is a prescient investor and well-known venture capitalist…

Apple TV lost more market share during the holiday season Apple’s latest attempt to revolutionize our TV screens is continuing to lose steam…

Why Apple can’t lose the looming services battle While Apple is not going to be a pure play services company…

UltraUgly: Apple’s recommended LG UltraFine 5K display can become unusable when near a router Apple discontinued its Thunderbolt Display last summer after five years on the market…

How to choose the best Wi-Fi replacement for your Apple AirPort routers I remember a call from Apple PR in October 2000…

Apple poised to return to growth with quarterly results on Tuesday Apple is expected to return to revenue growth when it reports quarterly results…

Tim Cook: Apple does not support President Trump’s executive order, ‘Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States’ Apple CEO Tim Cook has issued a company-wide message regarding U.S. President Trump’s executive order…

Tech industry frets over possible H-1B visa program changes under President Trump American technology companies for years have relied on a steady stream of skilled engineers…

Apple CEO Tim Cook meets with a top Republican U.S. Senator on Capitol Hill Apple CEO Tim Cook met with Senator Orrin Hatch Friday, capping off the first full week of a new Washington, with President Donald Trump at the helm…

How to speed up a slow Mac Bits rot and atoms age. As time goes on, your software will slow down and your hardware will…

Apple celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year As part of ongoing festivities to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year this weekend…

Conservative groups ask President Trump to terminate FCC lawsuit over Qualcomm patent licensing A coalition of conservative leaders and groups are furious over what they call the Federal Trade Commission’s…

Seven years later, many are still asking the wrong questions about Apple’s iPad When Apple’s iPad was first announced seven years ago today, some people wondered whether…

Apple patent describes Liquidmetal housing for electronic devices Electronic devices are provided with a protective housing having one or more housing components…

iCloud is one of Apple’s biggest challenges in 2017 Apple is fond of talking about its secret sauce, about the things only it can do because of its…

Apple CEO Tim Cook dines with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, senior advisor to President Trump Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were spotted eating last night at downtown hotspot Tosca with Apple’s CEO Tim Cook…

Apple’s slow-paced strategy in the smart home race threatened by Amazon In less than a year, Amazon’s combination of the Echo speaker system and the Alexa voice-controlled digital assistant…