Apple releases new AirPods 3 firmware

Apple on Wednesday released a new firmware update for the third-generation AirPods. The new AirPods firmware is version 6A321 which follows the 6A317 firmware introduced in December 2023.

he new firmware is installed automatically for users, with no mechanism available to manually force an update. As long as AirPods or AirPods Pro are in a charging case and connected to an iOS device, the firmware will install by itself.

MacDailyNews Note: To check your current firmware for AirPods and/or AirPods Pro, with them connected to your device:

• macOS: Apple menu > About This Mac > System Report > Hardware > Bluetooth > Devices > AirPods name > Firmware Version

• iOS/iPadOS: Settings > General > About > Select the AirPods

