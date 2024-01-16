U.S. Supreme Court refuses to consider Apple’s appeal over advertising alternative App Store payment options

The U.S. Supreme Court refused to consider Apple’s appeal in an antitrust suit challenging its lucrative App Store, specifically regarding an appeals court ruling forcing Apple to allow developers to advertise cheaper purchasing options elsewhere.

Leah Nylen and Greg Stohr for Bloomberg News:

Both Apple and Fortnite maker Epic Games Inc. had asked the court to hear an appeal related to the case. The justices turned down both appeals without explanation. The high court’s decision will allow an appeals court ruling go into effect that lets developers direct iPhone users to cheaper purchasing options outside of Apple’s system. The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals found last year that Apple violated California’s Unfair Competition Law by limiting the ability of developers to communicate about alternative payment systems. The decision would let developers circumvent those commissions by including links to process payments on the web instead of within the Apple system…

MacDailyNews Take: Time to alter the game, Apple:

This is akin to a judge forcing Best Buy and Target to place signs next to each product that advertise lower prices for the same items at Walmart…

If developers like Epic Games want to advertise lower prices [to be had elsewhere via] Apple’s App Store, Apple should simply begin charging an “In-Store Advertising” fee, because that’s exactly what it would be. – MacDailyNews, July 27, 2023

