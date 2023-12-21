iOS 18 code reveals four new A18 Pro-powered iPhones

MacRumors has received information on early development versions of ‌iOS 18‌ and the hardware referenced in the code. iOS 18 is expected to be released in beta form in June and to the public in September, as usual. The code reveals four new A18 Pro-powered iPhones.

Marko Zivkovic for MacRumors:

The operating system, codenamed “Crystal,” contains references to four unreleased iPhone models, which aligns with existing information on the iPhone 16 line up. The models referenced are: • D47 – ‌iPhone 16‌

• D48 – ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus

• D93 – iPhone 16 Pro

• D94 – ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max In contrast to previous rumors, we have so far found no evidence of an alleged “iPhone Ultra” as part of the ‌iPhone 16‌ range. While it is theoretically possible that an additional model could fall under the “D94” device identifier, such a device would more than likely use a separate identifier (D95 or D94a) to clearly differentiate it from the hardware of other configurations. Code from the operating system also indicates that the entire ‌iPhone 16‌ range will use a new system-on-chip – t8140 – Tahiti, which is what Apple calls the A18 chip internally.

MacDailyNews Take: We currently expect the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus to use the A18 SoC and the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max to offer the state-of-the-art A18 Pro SoC.

