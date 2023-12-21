Empire: ‘Slow Horses’ Apple TV+ series is the best thriller no-one’s watching, and it’s only getting better

The Apple TV+ series is a darkly funny espionage drama follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes. Led by their brilliant but irascible leader, the notorious Jackson Lamb (Academy Award winner Gary Oldman), they navigate the espionage world’s smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces.

In season three, a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London. When Jackson Lamb and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself.

Perhaps the greatest tragedy of the modern streaming era is the treasure trove of truly outstanding shows that lie hidden away on Apple TV+, criminally unwatched by the majority of people. A prime example of such is Will Smith’s [not that Will Smith, this Will Smith – MDN Ed.] Slow Horses, a gloriously low-fi subversion of traditional espionage thrillers, centred around an outcast band of MI5’s least wanted. Following on from the two seasons Apple dropped last year, this Christmas heralds the welcome arrival of another, based upon Mick Herron’s third book in the Slough House series, Real Tigers.

It’s a compelling, lean and expertly constructed spy mystery, but the real joy of this show lies not in its sharp left-turns or elaborate rug-pulls, but rather its exemplary character work. With Jackson Lamb, Gary Oldman may have landed the role of his career: a marvellously vulgar, foul-mouthed slob with a talent for weaponised flatulence. That this is George Smiley so thoroughly gone to seed could easily have lent the series an air of tongue-in-cheek spoofery (a ‘Carré On’ show?), but while the sharply written scripts are consistently funny, this never crosses into farce… Flying as far below the radar as its cast of unlikely super-spies, this horse is more dark than slow — a beautifully crafted prestige drama that would be more than worthy of a prime-time slot on BBC One. If you’ve ever toyed with a subscription to Apple’s streaming service, this should be reason enough to bite the bullet. Forget Bourne, forget Bond — the heroes we need aren’t dapper spies in dinner suits, but disheveled misfits in curry-stained coats. Slow Horses is the best thriller no-one’s watching, and it’s only getting better.

