NordVPN app released for Apple TV

NordVPN has announces that its NordVPN app is now available directly on Apple TV. In NordVPN’s efforts to make online privacy easily available to all users, it’s designed a version specifically for tvOS 17. It’s already in Apple’s App Store, easy to download and use.

Until now, you could also protect your Apple TV with NordVPN, but you needed to install it on your Wi-Fi router. No more extra steps in safeguarding your Apple TV — simply download the NordVPN app for tvOS and enjoy more privacy with a click of a button.

Why use a VPN on tvOS?

Using a VPN solves several issues that smart TVs face, like internet restrictions, IP exposure, and in some cases, buffering. Here is how NordVPN sweetens your tvOS experience:

• You can access your home content while abroad. When you travel, NordVPN gives you access to legitimate subscriptions from your home country.

• Avoid buffering while streaming. Your ISP might throttle your connection speeds based on your activity. This means one thing — buffering, especially for high-definition or 4K streams. If that’s the case, NordVPN comes in handy by concealing your activity. This way, your ISP cannot throttle your traffic based on its type.

• Shield your activity from prying eyes. With NordVPN, you can keep your streaming habits, online activity, and your IP address private from snoopers.

• Safeguard your Apple TV. A smart TV can be hacked, like any other device connected to the internet. A VPN hides your IP address and routes your online traffic through a VPN server, protecting your online traffic from potential exploits.

What do you get with NordVPN for tvOS?

NordVPN for tvOS gives you the best of a quality VPN service — a secure and stable VPN connection. Your online traffic is routed through a secure VPN server in our wide server network, spanning over 60 countries. All you have to do is click the “Quick Connect” button and you will be connected to the closest, fastest server in seconds.

And if you want to connect to a server in a specific country or city, NordVPN has you covered. Simply select the country of your choice from the list on the screen. If you want to connect to a server in a specific city, open the search tab, type it in, and select it.

With NordVPN for tvOS, you also get a lightning-fast connection because the company uses the lightweight NordLynx protocol, which ensures maximum speed.

MacDailyNews Note: To get NordVPN for tvOS, simply go to the App Store on your Apple TV, search for NordVPN, and select it. Then follow the easy on-screen instructions to download the app.

Once you’ve downloaded the app, you will be asked if you want to log in or create a new account. If you have a Nord Account, simply log in. If you’re new to NordVPN, you’ll be able to subscribe to a plan. Once you’ve signed up and installed the NordVPN app, find the “Quick Connect” button and click on it.

